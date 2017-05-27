Field of Crosses honors South Georgia's fallen

This Memorial Day weekend, you can see 144 crosses outside the Albany Mall that represent South Georgia's fallen heroes.

Members of American Legion Post 30 erected the crosses Saturday morning.

Each one is in remembrance of the people from Dougherty and Lee Counties who have been killed in combat since World War One.

This is the sixth year American Legion Post 30 and the Coalition of All Southwest Georgia Veterans' Organizations have erected the Field Of Crosses.

They encourage everyone to see the field this weekend.

“Come out and see what it's all about. And to look and see, there may be some relative who's buried, you know, represented here. Just to remind them that freedom is not free. People die for this country and a lot of people don't realize that,” said Charles Nicholson, American Legion Post 30 incoming commander.

The Field of Crosses program will be held at 3 Sunday afternoon at the Albany Mall.

Then, Monday morning at 7, American Legion Post 30 will hold its Memorial Day observance and breakfast.

American Legion Post 512 will hold its Memorial Day observance and breakfast Monday morning at 9.

The Sylvester American Legion Post 335 will hold their observance Monday at 3 at the Train Depot.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10