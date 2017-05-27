Albany commissioner hosts STD town hall

A town hall meeting in Albany Saturday morning aimed to tackle the rise of HIV and AIDS in young people across south Georgia.

City commissioner Jon Howard hosted the town hall to educate the community.

Health District Epidemiologist Doctor Jackie Jenkins and health director Doctor Charles Ruis were available to answer questions.

Howard says the town hall had a good turnout.

He hopes those who attended will share the information with others.

“A lot of them were senior citizens and they were unaware that AIDS was a problem in southwest Georgia so once they gave them the numbers, they said that they would go back and talk with their grand kids,” said Howard.

Howard says he plans to hold more town hall meetings on STDs in the future.

