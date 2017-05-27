Wreck causes traffic delays at a major east Albany intersection - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wreck causes traffic delays at a major east Albany intersection

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)

Albany Police say a two car wreck is causing traffic delays at the intersection of Oglethorpe Blvd and Radium Springs Road.

APD and the Albany Fire department are currently on the scene.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

