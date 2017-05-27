Victim ID'd after Grady Co. shooting

One man is dead following a shooting in Grady County Friday night. (Source: WALB)

The Grady Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed Friday night.

Deputies said Robert James Moon was shot after fighting with his neighbor, Nicholas Lopez, 53.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Bond Road.

Deputies said Lopez fled the scene shortly after.

Lopez was spotted walking near the sheriff’s office Saturday afternoon and was arrested.

Lopez is charged with felony murder.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10