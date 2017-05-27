Grady Co. man killed after fight

One man is dead following a shooting in Grady County Friday night.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office said two neighbors in the 500 block of Bond Road were fighting.

They said the fight led to the shooting.

Deputies say the suspect, Nicolas Lopez, 53, fled the scene.

Grady County deputies spotted Lopez walking near the sheriff’s office Saturday afternoon and that’s when they arrested him.

Lopez is charged with felony murder.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

