Albany's Bryant signs with Albany Tech

Albany High School's Darryl Bryant will stay in the Good Life City to begin his college basketball career.



The Indians standout signed his NLI with Albany Tech Friday morning. He says he's excited to test his skills at the next level.

"I love competition, and I've seen [Albany Tech] play a lot of competition," Bryant says. "I want to go against new guys and have new experiences."

Albany Tech head coach Sylvester Patterson says they'd like to improve Bryant's jump shot and play him as a stretch forward.

"We need to develop his perimeter skills and shooting ability," Patterson says. "If he can do that and improve his range, he's going to be a real explosive player for us."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10