ASU's Jackson wins NCAA triple jump title

Albany State's Cervantes Jackson leapt to a Division II national title Friday night.

The Bainbridge native claimed the NCAA triple jump national championship with a 16.30 meter leap, becoming the first Golden Ram to win a track and field national title since 2009.

With Jackson's win, the Golden Rams earn 10 points. ASU is 4th in the team standings with 15 points. Ashland leads the field with 31 points.

Jackson finished 4th in the long jump Thursday, and will compete in the high jump Saturday evening.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10