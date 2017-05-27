Terrell drops Game 1 of title series

Terrell Academy will have to rally from another 1-0 series deficit if they want to win the state title this weekend.

The Eagles dropped Game 1 of the state championship Friday night, 4-1 to Piedmont in Macon.

Terrell took a 1-0 lead in the 1st on a Matt Holbrook sacrifice fly that scored Zeb Waters. But Piedmont was able to shut out the Eagle offense for the rest of the game.

In last weekend's state semifinal, the Eagles won Games 2 and 3 to come back and advance past Windsor Academy.

Game 2 will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. from Mercer's Claude Smith Field. Game 3 would be Saturday evening if necessary.

