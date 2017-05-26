ASU professor selected for Fulbright Specialist Roster

An Albany State University theatre professor was selected for the prestigious Fulbright Specialist Roster. (Source: WALB)

ASU Director of Theatre Eve Graves will spend the next three years visiting multiple countries.

During that experience, she'll share her project on proper cultural communication with other professors around the world.

The Fulbright Specialist Program promotes international engagement.

Graves said she's always dreamed of being part of the program.

"I'm so excited that I can bring my level of expertise to one of 150 different countries and then bring that information back to Albany State University," said Graves.

Graves plans to share her experience with her students. And hopes to teach them how to be effective international communicators.

Graves will be the first ASU faculty member in the arts to be a member of the roster.

