ASU appoints four new deans

Albany State University appointed four new deans, filling positions in four of the university's five colleges.

Dr. Rani George will be the dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

Dr. Kerri Johnson will be the dean of Darton College of Health Professions.

Dr. Rhonda Porter will be the interim dean of the College of Education.

And Dr. Seyed Roosta will be the interim dean of the College of Sciences and Technology.

ASU's Provost said the deans were selected to help increase enrollment numbers.

"We're talking about people who are grounded in this community and who have been a part recently in our most recent activities as far as our Presidential tours when we visited from high school to high school," said ASU Provost & Academic Affairs VP Tau Kadhi.

ASU leaders said summer enrollment numbers are up eight percent from last year.

