South Ga. vet walks to remember Lance Corporal Steve Sutton

A marine veteran walked miles to honor his fallen comrade.

It's been five years since Lance Corporal Steve Sutton was killed on Memorial Day weekend.

For a second straight year, veteran Flynn Von Roretz walked to remember Leesburg's hometown hero Steve Sutton.

With his marine flag in hand, Roretz was on a mission to honor his fallen brother.

"There's no other closer brotherhood than the Marine Corp I would say," said Roretz.

With every step, Roretz kept that promise to Sutton.

Drivers pulled over to ask why he was walking.

"I'll tell them what memorial day is really about and the people that lost their lives in combat," said Roretz.

Steve Sutton was killed in Afghanistan in 2012.

Roretz started the two-day walk in Americus, doing 40 miles on Thursday, and another 40 miles on Friday in Leesburg.

"He's like a giant like his dad said, he's really humble," said Roretz.

And one of the nicest senior marines he'd met while attending intel school.

"I've got his dog tag here, they said somebody was going to steal it," explained Steve Sutton's father Gene Sutton, but after five years, it's still untouched.

Another shocker came when Roretz walked into his life last year.

"It's just unbelievable, I don't know what to say, that shows that they say you never forget," said Gene.

And he certainly hasn't.

Since that fateful year, Sutton stops by his son's memorial twice a month to clean it up.

Having fellow marines like Roretz walk every year, "they say if you want another death mission of a marine, they said if you look in the dictionary it will have Steve Sutton's name," said Gene, and a reminder of his son's legacy.

Gene will hold a motorcycle ride to remember Steve Sutton on June 10th in Leesburg.

They'll raise money to give to Lee County Schools so they can send Christmas packages overseas to troops.

