Thieves steal equipment from Valdosta Habitat for Humanity facility

Workers with the Valdosta Habitat for Humanity said thieves stole two trailers from their ReStore facility over the weekend.

Now, it is asking for your help to replace the equipment.

Habitat for Humanity needs $6,500.

That money will buy two new trailers that Habitat for Humanity can use to take equipment to job sites where it helps build homes in the area.

"That money will go towards getting us new trailers, two new trailers, and keeping our costs down. We did not plan for this in our budget, so this is kind of taking a big blow on us," explained Development Director for Habitat for Humanity Molly Ferrier.

Currently, it has received just under $1,000 in donations.

You can help out by mailing donations or dropping them off at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity on Sypress Street.

