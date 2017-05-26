HIV/AIDS Town Hall is Saturday in Albany

There's an HIV Town Hall meeting this weekend in Albany, and it's geared toward teens and young adults.

The rise of HIV and STD's in Dougherty County, and across South Georgia, has gotten the attention of health officials and community leaders.

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard is hosting a Town Hall meeting Saturday morning, calling the rise in these sexually transmitted diseases an "epidemic."

"And especially among young black males in this community. So, this meeting will inform, encourage and motivate folks that if you are going to participate in this promiscuous activity, you must use some form of precaution," said Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard.

The HIV and STD Town Hall meeting is tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

It's being held at the East Albany Community Center.

That's located at 1721 East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

The entire community is invited to attend.

You can check out more data from Melissa Hodges' special report here http://www.walb.com/story/33716650/task-force-fights-rise-in-hivstd-cases-in-swga

