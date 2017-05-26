Missing Dougherty Co. man found - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Missing Dougherty Co. man found

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Eugene Phillips (Source: Dougherty County Police) Eugene Phillips (Source: Dougherty County Police)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty County Police have located an elderly man who was reported missing Friday night.

According to officers, Eugene Phillips, 81, went missing around 2:30 Friday afternoon near War Eagle Drive.

Officials were concerned because Phillips has Alzheimer's.

WALB is working to get an update on his condition. 

