DCP issues Mattie's call for missing man with Alzheimer's

The Dougherty County Police are looking for a man who went missing Friday afternoon and has Alzheimer's.

According to officers, Eugene Phillips, 81, went missing around 2:30 p.m. and was last seen in the 3100 block of War Eagle Drive.

Police describe Phillips as a black male with gray hair, brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs about 170 pounds.

DCP said Phillips was wearing a white shirt with red and blue pin stripes, a gray baseball cap with a 'G' on it and bluejeans.

Officers said Phillips is driving a green 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 that has damage to the left front fender, tag number AKY5006.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10