Troopers give warning for drivers as Memorial Day travel period begins

Georgia State Patrol Col. Mark McDonough gave some tips for those hitting the roads. (Source: WALB)

State troopers will be heavily patrolling the highways throughout the next few days. (Source: WALB)

The Memorial Day holiday weekend travel period began at 6 p.m. Friday.

State troopers will be heavily patrolling the highways throughout the next few days.

READ MORE: GA law enforcement agencies warn of boating, driving dangers ahead of Memorial Day

There are decisions you can make this weekend before hitting the road that could save lives.

As of Friday morning, 561 people had died on the roads in Georgia so far this year.

12 people died on the roads during last year's Memorial Day holiday travel period.

Thursday, Georgia State Patrol Col. Mark McDonough gave some tips for those hitting the roads.

Buckle up. Troopers said engineering has made your seat a safe space in your car if you're in an accident, but without the seat belt, you won't stay in that space and could get seriously hurt.

Don't drink and drive. Troopers ARE targeting you if you're under the influence.

Stay off your phone. According to Col. McDonough, smart phones have no place behind the wheel.

Drive the speed limit.

"An example that I like to use is asking the question, what speed would you like to choose of the wreck that you're about to be in? I think common sense would tell us I'd like to be much slower than faster," said Col. McDonough. "Watch your speed."

Col. McDonough adds an easy tip.

Do a little planning ahead of time, and don't try to make up time on the roads.

According to Col. McDonough, that's the last place you want to try and make up time on your trip.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10