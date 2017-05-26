DNR and tax commissioner promote wildlife

Kids in Terrell County got up close and personal with some wildlife Friday.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources and the Terrell County Tax Commissioner partnered to teach kids about wildlife, while promoting the wildlife tag.

Kids got a chance to touch turtles native to the area at the tag office.

Many of them also participated in a coloring contest.

Dozens of them colored pictures representing the animals that live in different parts of Georgia.

They now hang outside the office on Lee Street.

"It makes them aware of the animals that surround them and the animals that do live in their community and how important that is and how valuable that is," said DNR Outreach Coordinator Katie Flowers.

"They could see my coloring and how good I did it," said Elementary School student Kaden Tamira Ferguson.

Winners of the coloring contest got gift cards to the fun park.

If you buy a Georgia Wildlife Tag all the proceeds go towards preserving wild life.

