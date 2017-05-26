Students celebrate last day of school

Rodick Ross is moving on to middle school. (Source: WALB)

Katarrion Harris is moving on to middle school. (Source: WALB)

The traditional start of summer is finally here for some lucky kids and teachers in Dougherty County.

Mother nature pushed back the last day of school because of the many cancellations during January's storms.

But Friday folks at Alice Coachman Elementary School kids took full advantage of the nice weather.

Students spent most of the day outdoors.

The principal put together a field day for students and teachers.

Kids had relay races and showed off some of their dance moves when the cameras were rolling.

Fifth graders said they are sad to leave elementary school but excited for the future.

"You get to play with your friends and have fun," said Rodick Ross.

"It's the last day of school and I just graduated yesterday to go to the sixth grade and I'm really proud of myself," said Katarrion Harris.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10