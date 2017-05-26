Drivers react to higher Memorial Day gas prices

Tens of millions of people will be behind the wheel this weekend heading to their vacation destinations for Memorial Day.

Triple A says drivers will pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015, but that doesn't seem to be keeping drivers off the road.

In fact, more than 34 million people are expected to drive this weekend, which is up from last year.

Some travelers said the gas prices aren't too bad.

"It's a little high but I'm trying to say its worth it. We just gotta do it. It used to be higher than this so we just thank God for what it is now," Michael Fowler said.

"I don't pay no attention to the gas because this truck do real good on the highway," Earnest Townsell said.

"They're a little bit higher but they're not too bad. I was stationed in DC so this is much cheaper than there," Michelle Crawford said.

