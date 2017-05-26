Crisp Co. Sheriff surveys Tuesday's EF-1 tornado damage from helicopter

Sheriff Hancock said he believes the tornado took a path around 15 miles. (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)

The storm Tuesday took down dozens and dozens of trees and damaged 10 homes.

Sheriff Billy Hancock took to the skies Thursday to survey tornado damage.

Crisp Co. EMA Director Sheriff Billy Hancock took to the skies Thursday to survey damage from an EF 1 tornado.

The storm Tuesday took down dozens and dozens of trees and damaged 10 homes.

Sheriff Hancock said he believes the tornado took a path around 15 miles.

He said 10 homes in the path of the storm did not receive damage.

