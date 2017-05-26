Crisp Co. Sheriff surveys Tuesday's EF-1 tornado damage from hel - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crisp Co. Sheriff surveys Tuesday's EF-1 tornado damage from helicopter

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
Sheriff Billy Hancock took to the skies Thursday to survey tornado damage. (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office) Sheriff Billy Hancock took to the skies Thursday to survey tornado damage. (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)
The storm Tuesday took down dozens and dozens of trees and damaged 10 homes. (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office) The storm Tuesday took down dozens and dozens of trees and damaged 10 homes. (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff Hancock said he believes the tornado took a path around 15 miles. (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office) Sheriff Hancock said he believes the tornado took a path around 15 miles. (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)

Crisp Co. EMA Director Sheriff Billy Hancock took to the skies Thursday to survey damage from an EF 1 tornado.

READ MORE: NWS: Crisp Co. damage caused by EF-1 tornado

The storm Tuesday took down dozens and dozens of trees and damaged 10 homes.

Sheriff Hancock said he believes the tornado took a path around 15 miles.

He said 10 homes in the path of the storm did not receive damage.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly