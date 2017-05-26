Community honors fallen soldiers and families

Folks in Terrell County took time out on Friday to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

It was a part of an annual Memorial Day celebration.

A U.S. Air Force veteran himself, Jimmy Taylor shared stories of several South Georgia heroes who died both overseas and at home.

"Not everyone killed in Vietnam died there," said Taylor. He says many returned and still suffered.

He shared a story with the crowd about a Dawson Veteran who killed himself after returning home.

Taylor called on several other veterans during his presentation.

One in particular brought him and the audience close to tears.

"First Lt. Weston Lee was a warrior, a soldier's soldier," said Taylor to the crowd.

The soldier's life was taken in Iraq less than one month ago.

"Twenty five years old, he's such a role model for all kids today," said Taylor.

Taylor said Lee's parents and all the parents of those who are lost weigh heavy in his thoughts.

"A fallen soldier is at rest, but his parents, grandparents and loved ones will never be at rest again," explained Taylor.

He talked about how difficult it is for a mother to send her child off to war. For the child to never return is a pain like no other he explained.

One fallen marine's mother was honored in today's ceremony and given a flag in remembrance of her son Stephen Reynolds.

"His mother will always suffer from a form of PTSD in the sudden and untimely death of her son," said U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Mike Barry. "I just decided she needed to have a marine corps flags publicly presented to her."

So as you get your grills and pools ready for the weekend, veterans want you too keep in mind what Monday is all about.

"I hope everyone will understand what Memorial Day is all about. It's the start of summer and a lot of fun but today is a very somber time," said Taylor.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10