Salutatorian's diploma in limbo following controversial graduati - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Salutatorian's diploma in limbo following controversial graduation speech

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
An Americus Sumter High School graduate's diploma is in limbo. (Source: Ti'Erra Floyd) An Americus Sumter High School graduate's diploma is in limbo. (Source: Ti'Erra Floyd)
The school sent Salutatorian Na'Charlesia Floyd's family a letter, stating she will not receive her diploma "due to defiance." (Source: Viewer Photo) The school sent Salutatorian Na'Charlesia Floyd's family a letter, stating she will not receive her diploma "due to defiance." (Source: Viewer Photo)
Floyd's audio did appear to lower before she said she was recognizing female African American graduates. (Source: WALB) Floyd's audio did appear to lower before she said she was recognizing female African American graduates. (Source: WALB)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

An Americus Sumter High School graduate's diploma is in limbo after school officials said the salutatorian speech she read was not approved.

Less than one week after the class of 2017 graduation ceremony, the school sent Salutatorian Na'Charlesia Floyd's family a letter, stating she will not receive her diploma "due to defiance."

READ MORE: Salutatorian's speech stirs controversy during Americus-Sumter graduation

In a cell phone video of her speech, Floyd's audio did appear to lower before she said she was recognizing female African American graduates, along with Latinos and Asians.

The audio did come back up during the speech.

According to the letter from Principal Kimothy Hadley to Floyd's family, Floyd did not follow directions when told her speech's first page was not appropriate.

The letter stated her speech did not address the captive audience or the class of 2017 demographics as a whole.

The letter cited the student handbook, stating "engaging in any verbal or physical acts of bigotry...is a violation of the student code of conduct."

Sunday, Floyd told WALB her goal with the speech.

"I was just trying to unify my whole class, minorities and give them encouraging words as they go offer to college as first generation students," said Floyd.

The letter notified Floyd's family that they can appeal this action by attending a meeting at the school next week.

Principal Hadley said a neutral party will then make a decision on her diploma moving forward.

Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said whether Floyd is found in compliance or not in compliance, the school system will "deal with this matter for her best interest."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • DNR and tax commissioner promote wildlife

    DNR and tax commissioner promote wildlife

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:26:54 GMT

    Kids in Terrell County got up close and personal with some wildlife Friday.  Officials with the Department of Natural Resources and the Terrell County Tax Commissioner partnered to teach kids about wildlife, while promoting the wildlife tag. 

    More >>

    Kids in Terrell County got up close and personal with some wildlife Friday.  Officials with the Department of Natural Resources and the Terrell County Tax Commissioner partnered to teach kids about wildlife, while promoting the wildlife tag. 

    More >>

  • Crisp Co. Sheriff surveys Tuesday's EF-1 tornado damage from helicopter

    Crisp Co. Sheriff surveys Tuesday's EF-1 tornado damage from helicopter

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:26:50 GMT
    (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)(Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Crisp Co. EMA Director Sheriff Billy Hancock took to the skies Thursday to survey damage from an EF 1 tornado. The storm Tuesday took down dozens and dozens of trees and damaged 10 homes. Sheriff Hancock said he believes the tornado took a path around 15 miles.

    More >>

    Crisp Co. EMA Director Sheriff Billy Hancock took to the skies Thursday to survey damage from an EF 1 tornado. The storm Tuesday took down dozens and dozens of trees and damaged 10 homes. Sheriff Hancock said he believes the tornado took a path around 15 miles.

    More >>

  • Students celebrate last day of school

    Students celebrate last day of school

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:23:44 GMT
    Students had a field day on Friday. (Source: WALB)Students had a field day on Friday. (Source: WALB)

    The traditional start of summer is finally here for some lucky kids and teachers in Dougherty County. Mother nature pushed back the last day of school because of the many cancellations during January's storms.  

    More >>

    The traditional start of summer is finally here for some lucky kids and teachers in Dougherty County. Mother nature pushed back the last day of school because of the many cancellations during January's storms.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly