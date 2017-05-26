Albany mother starts scholarship in son's name

There's an HIV Town Hall meeting this weekend in Albany, and it's geared toward teens and young adults.More >>
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful(KADB) is partnering with the City, businesses and volunteers to implement an initiative to assist citizens with the removal of root balls and other debris on private property caused by the January 2nd storm.
The Memorial Day holiday weekend travel period began at 6 p.m. Friday. State troopers will be heavily patrolling the highways throughout the next few days.
Kids in Terrell County got up close and personal with some wildlife Friday. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources and the Terrell County Tax Commissioner partnered to teach kids about wildlife, while promoting the wildlife tag.
Crisp Co. EMA Director Sheriff Billy Hancock took to the skies Thursday to survey damage from an EF 1 tornado. The storm Tuesday took down dozens and dozens of trees and damaged 10 homes. Sheriff Hancock said he believes the tornado took a path around 15 miles.
