Albany mother starts scholarship in son's name

An Albany mother is seeking to keep her son's memory alive through a scholarship fund.

As Laila Jackson dug through a box of mementos, memories flooded her mind.

"He always had that little funky smile and squinty eyes," Jackson said as she looked at a baby picture of her son, Malik Jordan.

For Jackson, the memories are all she has left of her son.

He was killed in a car wreck in January on I-75 while driving to Atlanta.

He was 20 years old.

"I knew the day that my son passed that it wouldn't be a blessing for me but it would be for somebody," said Jackson.

Losing her son was tough, but she's finding strength by keeping his memory alive.

She started a scholarship fund called #MALIK, an acronym for Making a Lasting Impression Through Kindness.

"I just felt like I had to do this because it takes a village to raise a child. Like I said I had a lot of help to raise Malik and I'm just happy and blessed to be able to help someone else," said Jackson.

Caitlan Daniels was the first recipient of the scholarship. She graduated from Dougherty High last week and received $700 towards her education at Albany State.

"It means a lot to me because it shows me that I am capable of doing many great things," Daniels said.

Malik was a talented musician who wrote several fanfares during his time at Dougherty High.

Malik's girlfriend said the scholarship allows others to follow in his footsteps.

"This is a good thing for our band because this is one of the first scholarships that is given specifically to band students," said Jacquetta Davis.

It's a scholarship that means so much for a mother finding strength from her son's love.

"It's not just about the hashtag Malik scholarship. It's about bringing the community of Albany together, helping the community out," she said.

Jackson hopes to make the scholarship an annual award. She's pledged to contribute $500 every year, but hopes to grow the award amount with donations from the community.

To donate, call Jackson at 229-376-9720 or email her at llcamalik@gmail.com.

T-shirts are also available for sale. Proceeds will go into the scholarship fund.

