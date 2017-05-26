Lee County wins over Johns Creek, headed to state championship

Lee County dominated Game 3 of the controversial state semifinal series, ending the drama with an 8-0 win over Johns Creek Friday afternoon in Leesburg.

Josh Hatcher struck out seven and allowed only two hits on his way to a complete game shutout.

The Trojans offense was stymied for the first half of the ballgame, but exploded for 7 runs in the 5th. They added one more in the 6th on a bases loaded walk.

Lee County advances to the Class 6A state championship to face Pope next week.

Games 1 and 2 will be played Monday beginning at 11 a.m. in Rome. Game 3 will be Tuesday at Mercer University's Claude Smith Field if necessary.

Jake Wallace will have a full recap of the game tonight on WALB News 10.

