Follow grilling safety tips to avoid food, home going up in flames

What would Memorial Day weekend be without time spent out in the sunshine, out by the pool, and of course on the grill.

But Albany Firefighters say you so-called grill masters need to make sure you take the proper steps before, after, and during your grill sessions to ensure your food and your home don't go up in flames.

First, always make sure your grill is at least three feet away from your house, any trees, or bushes.

If you're using a gas grill, make sure you check the connection between the propane tank and fuel line to see if there's a leak. NEVER check with a match.

Also, don't store your propane tank under the grill.

If you're using a charcoal grill, do not dump discarded charcoal into bushes or a dumpster until you've made sure it is all cool.

"Spread them out in your grill. Let them cool down. Let them cool down for a day or two before you dump them out," Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose said. "That way, if they're in the grill, they're doing what they're supposed to do. If they're outside the grill, they're going to cause a problem."

Regularly check your grill hoses for cracks and holes.

