Firefighters explain dangers of students home alone on summer break

With school officially out in Dougherty County, more kids will be home alone while their parents are at work.

Albany Firefighters said this time of year, they see an uptick in certain fires involving kids and young teens.

Assistant Fire Chief Sebon Burns said most people don't think of many fires during the summertime, but Chief Burns said not so fast.

It's cooking fires and unattended food that cause a lot of damage and keep firefighters busy this time of year.

Chief Burns said when kids are at home alone, they have to eat.

But when they are cooking on the stove or in the oven, there are some mistakes they can make that can cause destructive fires.

He said it's important to keep the handle of the pot facing inwards, so you don't bump it.

Never wear loose fitting clothing that could get in the way and cause a fire hazard while cooking.

He said if your clothing does catch fire, stop, drop and roll.

"If you have a fire extinguisher at the house, let your kid know the proper way to use a fire extinguisher," said Assistant Chief Burns. "You're not a trained firefighter. It's for immediate use, it's for a quick extinguishing of fire."

Chief Burns said kids need to understand PASS, which stands for pull, aim, squeeze, and sweep.

He said the fire extinguisher may not always get the job done, so always 911 if something has caught on fire.

Another important thing to remember is make sure your smoke detectors are working.

Chief Burns also suggested letting a trusted neighbor know that your child will be home alone, just in case.

