GBI makes arrest in Moultrie homicide case

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation partnered with the Moultrie Police Department to make an arrest in an active homicide investigation.

Thomas Lee Tyler, 37, of Moultrie was arrested for the murder of Shvensky Collins.

Tyler has been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Colquitt County Jail.

The investigation is still active and officials are still interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Moultrie Police Department at 229-985-3131 or the Thomasville GBI Regional Office at 229-225-4090.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10