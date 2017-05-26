Wild Adventures celebrates Memorial Day weekend

Ohana Bay is the newest addition to Splash Island Water Park (Source:WALB)

Wild Adventures Theme Park is preparing for an eventful Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 27, the park will welcome Lynard Skynyrd to its theater.

The classic rock band will take the stage of the All-Star Ampitheater at 8:00 p.m.

This weekend, the theme park will also be honoring military service members.

All active or retired military, disabled veterans, and reservists with an active military I.D. will be allowed to enter the park for free on Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29.

Friends and loved ones of military members can also receive a deal such as $10 off a one-day admission ticket or $5 off a two-day park admission ticket.

The theme park and Splash Island Water Park will also be open seven days a week.

