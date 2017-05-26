Terrell hopes to take down "King of the Mountain"

The Terrell Academy Eagles had to rally from a 1-0 series in the state semifinals to earn a state championship berth.

Now they plan to make the best of their opportunity.

Ashley Walker's bunch will play for the state championship Friday, taking on Piedmont Academy in the Class AA title series.

The Cougars will make their fourth straight state championship appearance Friday, while the Eagles are out to prove they belong. Most will be picking the Cougars, and that's just fine with the boys from Dawson.

They want to earn it anyway.

"We've sort of been the underdog most of the year," says senior pitcher Jared Donalson. "We just have to show what we're about, take care of business, and jump on them early."

"They've got the experience of playing on that stage. They're the king of the mountain right now," says head coach Ashley Walker. "Hopefully, we can go in there, compete, and bring home a state championship."

It's been a while since the Eagles have had a chance at a state title. The players, especially the several seniors, say they only way to end this season is with a title.

"It'd be unreal to go out with a bang," Donalson says. "Every since our freshman year, we've fought and faced adversity. It'd be good to go out with a championship."

The series will be played at Claude Smith Field at Mercer. Game 1 is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 is Saturday afternoon, with Game 3 is Saturday evening if necessary.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10