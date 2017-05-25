Dougherty Co. teen pregnancies decrease

Dougherty County health educators this month are celebrating a significant decrease in teen pregnancies over the last decade. May is Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month.

In Dougherty County, between 2012 and 2015, pregnancies in girls ages 15 to 17 have decreased by 55 percent.

Network of Trust program leaders said their mix of education, the presence of nurses in schools, and community collaboration are helping empower students to make healthier choices.

"True health education for prevention of teen pregnancy, it takes people working together," Network of Trust Director Angie Barber said. "You have your teachers, you have your school nurses, you have your families working together. The whole community has come together to be a voice. The young people are their voice, that they want to prevent teen pregnancy."

The Network of Trust is a division of Phoebe Putney Hospital, which partners with the school district.

