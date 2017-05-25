ATC launches new Business Healthcare Technology Program

Dozens of South Georgians fired off questions and concerns about the proposed Lee County hospital at a summit hosted by the county on Thursday night.More >>
Dozens of South Georgians fired off questions and concerns about the proposed Lee County hospital at a summit hosted by the county on Thursday night.More >>
For the first time on Thursday night, we heard from the operator of the proposed hospital in Lee County.More >>
For the first time on Thursday night, we heard from the operator of the proposed hospital in Lee County.More >>
Albany Tech is launching a new program that will teach medical students how to code, and open the way for them to high-paying careers.More >>
Albany Tech is launching a new program that will teach medical students how to code, and open the way for them to high-paying careers.More >>
Albany Police rocked red noses on Thursday to raise money for a good cause.More >>
Albany Police rocked red noses on Thursday to raise money for a good cause.More >>
Lieutenant Colonel Steward is an executive officer in the Marine Depot Maintenance Command. But her path to where she is now was nothing short of difficult.More >>
Lieutenant Colonel Steward is an executive officer in the Marine Depot Maintenance Command. But her path to where she is now was nothing short of difficult.More >>