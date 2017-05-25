ATC launches new Business Healthcare Technology Program

Albany Tech is launching a new program that will teach medical students how to code, and open the way for them to high-paying careers. (Source: WALB)

Albany Tech College is launching a new program that will teach medical students how to code, and open the way for them to high-paying careers.

ATC will be offering a new Business Healthcare Technology Associate Degree and Diploma Program.

It's designed for new and current students who are enrolled in the Medical Assistant Administration Program.

Students will learn coding and healthcare regulations and laws.

ATC chair of the program said it's a top degree program for medical employers.

"According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, up until 2024, it is expected to have a 30 percent growth increase," said ATC Business Technology Chair & Professor Emma Johnson.

"That's more or less what people want now, they want coders and administration. And the medical side is one that's constantly growing," said ATC student Brandon Smith.

ATC staff said there are more than 200 students enrolled in the current medical program.

Of that number, they're expecting about 70 students to register for the Business Healthcare Technology program in the fall.

