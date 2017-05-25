Lee Co. hospital operator plans to work with Grand Island HOA

For the first time on Thursday night, we heard from the operator of the proposed hospital in Lee County.

Eddie Alexander was one of seven on the panel.

He's the President and CEO of Healthcare Facility Partners, which is the company that will operate the proposed hospital.

Alexander explained that the two-story hospital will be 125 thousand square feet, it will have four operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

He said it will be physician-centric facility where physicians will be involved in the decision-making process, from both advisory board level and operating company level.

"One of the things I focused in on was how important it's going to be to work with the homeowners association for the neighborhood that's adjacent to the property," said Alexander.

Alexander also said he would hire a local chief nursing officer for the proposed Lee County hospital.

Hospital organizers filed a certificate of need to the Department of Community Health, which is the next step in building the hospital.

The application review process will take four months to complete.

If approved, the company hopes to break ground later this year.

