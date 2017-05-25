Dougherty Co. EMS workers cautious of lethal drug

Dougherty County EMS workers are increasingly coming in contact with a drug that could kill them on the job.

Fentanyl and carfentanyl can be deadly, if they come in contact with the skin or are inhaled.

Paramedics said illegal drug users may have the substances in their homes for their morphine-like effects.

So, they said they are taking extra precautions to stay safe. Emergency workers wear protective gear and remain mindful of their surroundings.

"Carfentanyl is about ten thousand times stronger than morphine," EMS supervisor Hal Pinson said. "So, it is really a potent drug and a lot of drug users really don't know they are getting it because its being mixed by the dealers. When they get it, they don't know they've got it, until its too late."

Paramedics said the potent drug can cause users to overdose.

