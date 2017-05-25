Police: Same car used in multiple Albany car wash crimes

Police are looking for two people they believe are involved in multiple crimes at two different Albany car washes. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Albany police believe the suspects who broke into the vacuum machine at the Splash N Dash car wash on Monday, may be involved in two other crimes.

Police released photos from an incident that happened last Friday and another one that happened on Sunday at the Rooster Car Wash.

Police believe the same car was used in all three crimes.

The suspects' vehicle is a green two door 1999 or 2000 Ford Explorer with tan trimming, and has tape on the rear passenger side compartment.

Anybody with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Albany Police Department.

