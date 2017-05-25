Schley answers doubters, wins another state title

The Schley County Wildcats answered all the questions Thursday, dominating Gordon Lee to win the program's second state title in three seasons.

The Wildcats swept the Trojans with a 6-0 Game 1 win and a 12-3 victory in Game 2.

"Told you so," senior shortstop Chase Patrick says. "They should have respected us. Look at the scoreboard, we beat the brakes off of them. I don't know what else to say to it."

The Wildcats cruised through the Class A-Public playoffs, going 8-0 in the postseason. They finish the year with a 34-2 record. After their state championship performance in Rome, the team left little doubt who is the best in the state.

"We were told at the beginning of the year that we weren't going to be in the competition for the Elite Eight. Everybody doubted us," says senior catcher Jarrod Wall. "But the performance we came and made in the Final Four and all throughout the playoffs just impressed everybody."

The championship is the Wildcats' second in three years. Head coach Chuck Cheek says this championship means Schley County baseball has reached another level.

"The first one was our first one so it was special. This one kind of validates it," Cheek says. "There's a lot of people that have one. Not many people have two, so it makes it a little bit special."

