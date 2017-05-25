Tift Co. students to wear uniforms next school year

Some students in Tift County will be wearing uniforms next school year.

All primary and elementary schools in Tift County have adopted a new uniform policy for the 2017-2018 school year.

Students will be required to wear collared shirts and khaki or navy skirts, pants or shorts.

Denim will not be allowed.

School officials tell WALB News 10 the uniform policy will reduce bullying and promote unity. They also hope the uniforms will be affordable for parents.

"You're not going to have to buy ten outfits for school and ten outfits for out of school, and it's just going to be a lot less. You will have to have, like they say, your street clothes, but fewer outfits than before. So we feel like it will be affordable," said director of communications Stacey Beckham.

School officials say students will be allowed to have special dress down days throughout the school year.

