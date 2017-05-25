CDC warns of dangerous germ lurking in public pools

YMCA aquatics director Teresa Manning says they test the water daily and hourly. (Source: WALB)

For 11-year-old Keenan and 7-year-old Ella, warmer weather means more time in the pool.

"When it's very hot outside, its very nice to cool down in the pool," said Keenan Sandefur.

This brother and sister love making a splash at the YMCA outdoor pool.

"We have a lot of space to do tricks and stuff," said Ella Sandefur.

But there's something else that's making a splash at public pools across the country.

The C-D-C is warning parents about a dangerous germ known as Crypto. Outbreaks linked to the parasite doubled last year compared to 2014. It's spread by swallowing water that's been contaminated with fecal matter. It can cause diarrhea and make a person sick for up to three weeks.

Aquatics director Teresa Manning says they routinely check their waters to make sure they're contaminate-free.

"Patron safety is our number one concern. Everything from making sure they don't slip and fall or scratch their knee to making sure they're safe in the water," Manning said.

Employees test the water every two hours and every hour if the pool is busy to make sure chlorine and pH levels are at just the right level.

But Crypto is smart. It's learned to survive in chlorine.

Dougherty County environmental health director James C. Davis says the best way to fight back is through a super-chlorination process.

"At least once a week, every other week, that pool needs to be shocked and that normally keeps those bacteria in check," Davis said.

Keeping pools clean can also be in your hands.

Don't get in the water if you're sick.

Keep kids in a swim diaper.

Shower before you jump in.

And most importantly, don't swallow the water.

"Of course it's going to happen, you're in the water, but don't drink it like you would a glass of water," Manning said.

The YMCA pool is open to the public and will be open for the Memorial Day weekend.

The environmental health department says there were no cases of Crypto linked to any Dougherty County pools last year.

