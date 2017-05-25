Dougherty Sheriff summer camp changing lives

One South Georgia Sheriff is leading a summer camp for children that he hopes is life-changing.

The month long camp is going to be at Merry Acres Middle School in Albany, starting Tuesday, May 30.

It's an extension of the Dougherty County Sheriff's CHAMPS program.

That stands for Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety.

It's a program offered in the schools targeting children that are at risk for gangs and other dangerous behaviors.

"We pick kids who are successful in those programs, we invite them to come to our summer camps, but we don't make it an inclusive camp for those kids, we include everybody," said Sheriff Kevin Sproul.

To sign up, all you have to do is show up at Merry Acres Middle School Tuesday morning.

Camp is offered for children ages 8 to 14.

It starts Tuesday, May 30 and runs through Friday, June 30.

It's from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and they also offer extended hours, too.

