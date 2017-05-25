Albany Museum of Art's popular summer camps are a go!

A South Georgia museum that closed down from damage following the January storms is still offering their popular summer camps at a new location!

The Albany Museum of Art will have six weeks of camp at the History Museum at Thronateeska Heritage Center.

It's also known by many as the old Train Depot.

Camp registration is down this year, and the museum's Director of Education thinks it's because folks don't realize they are operating the camps off campus while construction at the AMA continues.

"We haven't been able to use the museum since January 2nd, which we miss, but we are so grateful we get to do summer camp here," said Chloe Hinton.

Professional art teachers will teach the camps, with creative themes like "Summer Paper Splash" and "Summer Luau".

Camp starts June 5th.

They will offer four weeks of camp in June, and two weeks in July.

Sign up here http://www.albanymuseum.com

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.