Second gang specialist testifies in double murder trial

There's new testimony coming out of a double murder trial.

A gang specialist told jurors Thursday he associates one of the men on trial with a gang.

Desmond Warren and Harrell Lorenzo Hicks are on trial for the shooting that happen on Willard Avenue.

They are being charged with 26 counts, including murder, aggravated assault and street gang terrorism.

Prosecutors said the two are associated with the the Westside Rattlers gang who fired as many as 50 shots into the homes of Southside Bloods gang members.

The defense questioned Sergeant Jean Casseus of the Albany Police Department.

Questions ranged from his interactions with the suspects to his knowledge of the scene the night the shooting happened.

Sgt. Casseus said as a gang specialist in Albany, he often heard Hicks' name brought up.

He asked Hicks if he was a gang member and said Hicks never answered.

"He never told me he was part of a gang," testified Casseus. "This is typical among hybrid gangs. They would never reveal their allegiance to a gang."

Casseus was at the crime scene the night of the shooting.

The defense cross examined Casseus about specifics of the crime scene.

The trial will likely continue into next week.

