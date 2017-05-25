Crisp Regional Hospital recognized for stroke treatment - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crisp Regional Hospital recognized for stroke treatment

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Crisp Regional Hospital
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

New technology is bringing a rural South Georgia hospital to the forefront for stroke treatment.

Crisp Regional Hospital now has two computer carts that can access telemedicine neurologists via webcam 24/7.

Normally, stroke patients would have to travel elsewhere since Cordele does not have a neurologist.

"Time means brain," said Director of Medical Imaging Shelvia Koontz. "We are actually able to reverse the deficits from the stroke."

"When you eliminate a drive to another facility, that reduces your risk of deficits from that stroke," said Leigh Bailey, Project Coordinator.

According to the hospital, this technology has cut the time it takes to diagnose a stroke in half.

