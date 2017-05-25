White House budget cuts could impact South GA food banks - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

White House budget cuts could impact South GA food banks

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Cuts made in the newly released White House Budget could impact food banks here in South Georgia.

The new budget cuts funding to Emergency Food Assistance Programs.

Second Harvest Food Bank employees fear that with less funding, other programs like The Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be in higher demand.

They said there is not much money available to offset the costs of those demands.

"We are a little worried about what's going to happen to families in Southwest Georgia. We as a non profit, and the non profit community can not make up the difference if these cuts are made," said Eliza McCall.

McCall said the amount of need for food supply in South Georgia has risen in the past few years.

