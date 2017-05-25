White House budget cuts could impact South GA food banks

There's new testimony coming out of a double murder trial. A gang specialist told jurors Thursday he associates one of the men on trial with a gang. Desmond Warren and Harrell Lorenzo Hicks are on trial for the shooting that happen on Willard Avenue.More >>
Lieutenant Colonel Steward is an executive officer in the Marine Depot Maintenance Command. But her path to where she is now was nothing short of difficult.
"Come Saturday, there are going to be a lot of folks out on these waters," said Harris Blackwood, Governor's Office of Highway Safety Director.More >>
New technology is bringing a rural South Georgia hospital to the forefront for stroke treatment. Crisp Regional Hospital now has two computer carts that can access telemedicine neurologists via webcam 24/7.
Cuts made in the newly released White House Budget could impact food banks here in South Georgia. The new budget cuts funding to Emergency Food Assistance Programs. Second Harvest Food Bank employees fear that with less funding, other programs like The Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be in higher demand.
