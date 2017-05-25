Second Harvest accepting applications for senior citizen boxes

South Georgia's largest food bank is lending a helping hand to senior citizens in the community.

Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting 1,500 applications from all across South Georgia for it's 'Commodity Supplemental Food Program.'

The program provides seniors with a box of food each month.

Food bank officials said this food is crucial to seniors in the South Georgia community.

"People are having to make tough choices. They are on fixed income. We are hearing stories of people having to choose between power, and medication or put food on the table," said Eliza McCall.

Right now, the boxes are first come first serve for qualifying senior citizens.

You can call Second Harvest, or visit the Thomasville and Valdosta warehouse to apply.

To learn if you qualify click here or call (229) 469-6930.

