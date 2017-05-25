Kids impacted by storm receive thousands

Several social workers collected the check and will give the money to students. (Source: WALB)

Business owners gave thousands of dollars to storm victims in the Dougherty County School system Thursday.

County Commissioner Anthony Jones presented $2,000 from area businesses to school social workers.

107 children lost homes during the January storms.

Many of them are suffering. Some are living with family or in shelters.

Ten of them will receive $200.

The money doesn't necessarily have to be used by their parents. Officials want the kids to use the money for things like toys that have been on the back burner for a while.

Social workers said the money will go a long way.

"This will do a great deal for at least 10 families that have been displaced due to the storms. We are so thankful and appreciative that we were able to get this money" said Tracy Colbert, a school social worker.

Commissioner Jones said he hopes this act of kindness will inspire more people to donate.

Donations have slowed down but many families are still in need.

You can donate to the Dougherty School system storm victims funds here.

