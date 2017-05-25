Grady Co. investigators search for stolen utility vehicle - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Grady Co. investigators search for stolen utility vehicle

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
GRADY CO., GA (WALB) -

Investigators in Grady County are searching for several suspects they believe stole a $5,900 utility vehicle.

Deputies say it was stolen from a home in the Whigham area.

From the surveillance photos investigators say it appears two people were involved in the theft.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Grady County Sheriff's Office.

