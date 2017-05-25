Flowers Foods holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

Hundreds of people visited downtown Thomasville on Thursday for the Flowers Foods Annual Shareholders Meeting.

The event attracted folks from all over Georgia, Florida, and even other neighboring states like Alabama.

The meeting started at 11 am and was followed by a reception.

Attendees said they always enjoy visiting downtown Thomasville and seeing all the local shops after the event.

