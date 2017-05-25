ATV driver killed in Tift County collision

Georgia State Troopers want to talk to the driver who ran away (Source: WALB)

A man was killed about noon today, when he drove an ATV across a busy four-lane highway in Ty Ty, and was struck by a car.

The driver of that car stopped, but ran away and left the car, and the Georgia State Patrol wants him or her to go to the Tifton GSP Post, and talk to them.

Troopers say that 42 year old Christopher Brown was pulling out of the Citgo Station, and onto US 82 / State Route 520, where he was struck by someone driving a red 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Troopers spoke to the owner of the car, who said she didn't know who had taken her vehicle.

Brown was taken to Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton, where he was pronounced dead.

The ATV is not a street-legal vehicle, and should have not been on the road.

The GSP said the Eclipse driver was not at fault in the deadly collision.

