Man facing drug, child molestation charges

A man is behind bars facing drug and child molestation charges.

Dougherty County Police arrested Samuel Green,47, Wednesday.

Family members of the victim told police Green molested the child multiple times.

After police transported Green to the jail, police found cocaine in the back of the patrol car that transported him.

Green is now charged with aggravated child molestation and possession of cocaine.

