Man facing drug, child molestation charges - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man facing drug, child molestation charges

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
Samuel Green (Source: Dougherty County Jail) Samuel Green (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A man is behind bars facing drug and child molestation charges. 

Dougherty County Police arrested Samuel Green,47, Wednesday.  

Family members of the victim told police Green molested the child multiple times. 

After police transported Green to the jail, police found cocaine in the back of the patrol car that transported him. 

Green is now charged with aggravated child molestation and possession of cocaine. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany police takes part in Red Nose Day

    Albany police takes part in Red Nose Day

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:56:12 GMT
    APD participated in Red Nose Day on Thursday (Source: WALB)APD participated in Red Nose Day on Thursday (Source: WALB)

    Albany Police rocked red noses on Thursday to raise money for a good cause.

    More >>

    Albany Police rocked red noses on Thursday to raise money for a good cause.

    More >>

  • Westover alum graduates USAF basic

    Westover alum graduates USAF basic

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-05-25 17:13:24 GMT
    Mychal Sanders (Source: USAF)Mychal Sanders (Source: USAF)

    U.S. Air Force Airman Mychal T. Sanders graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    More >>

    U.S. Air Force Airman Mychal T. Sanders graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    More >>

  • NOAA: Look for a busy hurricane season

    NOAA: Look for a busy hurricane season

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-05-25 15:56:33 GMT
    A hurricane, shot by a satellite camera (Source: NOAA)A hurricane, shot by a satellite camera (Source: NOAA)

    The weather experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are expecting a 70 percent chance that there will be 11 to 17 named storms in this year's Atlantic Hurricane Season.

    More >>

    The weather experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are expecting a 70 percent chance that there will be 11 to 17 named storms in this year's Atlantic Hurricane Season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly