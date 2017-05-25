Albany police take part in Red Nose Day

Shoppers were invited to come and pose with the nose (Source: WALB)

APD partnered with Walgreens for the event (Source: WALB)

Albany Police had a little fun on Thursday morning for Red Nose Day.

Albany Police invited the community out to "pose with the nose" at the Sylvester Road Walgreens.

The police department teamed up with Walgreens for the event which raises money for children and young people in high poverty areas.

People could buy a red nose for a dollar to support the cause.

Officers said it was good to be able to give back.

"This gives us an opportunity to get out, get involved in something that's very worthwhile and to try to make a difference not only in our community but in the U.S. and globally because this is a worldwide event," said Ofc. Dillard Glover.

This is the second year A-P-D has partnered with Walgreens for Red Nose Day.

