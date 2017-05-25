Westover alum graduates USAF basic

U.S. Air Force Airman Mychal T. Sanders graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Sanders is the son of Elisa L. Sanders and step-son of Keith M. Harney of Albany, Ga.

He is a 2016 graduate of Westover High School, in Albany.

